Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 145,891 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 145,891 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Teleflex worth $57,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $408,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Teleflex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 20.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,527. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.27. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.