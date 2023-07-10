Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a market cap of C$8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
