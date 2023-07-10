Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 463.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $25,292,284. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,066.93.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $17.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,094.62. 71,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,064.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,765.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,233.61 and a twelve month high of $2,147.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

