Citigroup Boosts Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €19.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup to €19.00 ($20.65) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.34.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is -37.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

