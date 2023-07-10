Clean Yield Group Has $197,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.63. 443,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.54 and its 200-day moving average is $232.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

