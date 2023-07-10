Clean Yield Group Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clean Yield Group cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. General Mills comprises about 1.7% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Mills by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.16. 1,564,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

