Clean Yield Group Increases Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,245 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods comprises 2.5% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.18% of Nomad Foods worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $8,073,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. Barclays upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.14. 244,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

