Clean Yield Group Purchases 21,321 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons comprises 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clean Yield Group owned 0.13% of John Wiley & Sons worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.33. 182,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 482.76%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

