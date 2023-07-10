Clean Yield Group Sells 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,012,544 shares of company stock valued at $683,088,896. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

ORCL traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $114.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,845,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,309. The firm has a market cap of $309.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

