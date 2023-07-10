Clean Yield Group Sells 300 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,178. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

