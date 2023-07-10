Clean Yield Group Sells 4,345 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.44% of Camden National worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Camden National by 2,371.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. 19,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,836. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $441.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Camden National had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $44.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Camden National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director David C. Flanagan acquired 3,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $99,667.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,555 shares in the company, valued at $749,783.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

