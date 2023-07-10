Clean Yield Group Sells 820 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clean Yield Group cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.00. 276,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

