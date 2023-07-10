Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) & Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Head to Head Survey

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reed’s and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus target price of $69.66, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is more favorable than Reed’s.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -35.75% N/A -64.66% Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Reed’s and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Reed’s has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million 0.13 -$20.06 million ($8.19) -0.33 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $17.32 billion 1.70 $1.59 billion N/A N/A

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners beats Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas. It sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants, as well as directly to consumers through www.drinkreeds.com. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. The company provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, Relentless, nalu, URGE, BURN, Kuli, REIGN, POWERADE, Appletiser, Schweppes, FINLEY, mezzo mix, Royal Bliss, Lift, Vio SCHORLE, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, NORDIC MIST, smartwater, Chaudfontaine, AQUARIUS, VILAS del Turbon, BONAQUA, Apollinaris, Krystal, Honest, Costa Coffee, Fuzetea, CHAQWA, NESTEA, Capri-Sun, Oasis, Minute Maid, MER, and Tropico brands. In addition, it engages in the bottling and other operations. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola European Partners plc and changed its name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC in May 2021. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC was founded in 1904 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

