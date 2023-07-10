Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PTA traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $17.66. 59,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,914. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

