Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COMP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Compass

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,077,857.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Stock Up 1.2 %

COMP opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.55. Compass has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $957.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.41 million. Compass had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 85.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Compass will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

