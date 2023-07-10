ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NYSE:COP opened at $103.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

