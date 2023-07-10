Contrasting Security Bank (SYBJF) & Its Competitors

Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF – Get Free Report) is one of 284 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Security Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Security Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Security Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Bank N/A N/A N/A Security Bank Competitors 33.76% 10.67% 0.94%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 68.5%. Security Bank pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Security Bank is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Security Bank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Security Bank Competitors 1100 3288 3241 22 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 348.31%. Given Security Bank’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Security Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Security Bank and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Security Bank N/A N/A 0.12 Security Bank Competitors $2.94 billion $595.46 million 232.59

Security Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Security Bank. Security Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Security Bank peers beat Security Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Security Bank

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Financial Markets, Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and All Other segments. The Financial Markets segment offers money market, foreign exchange, financial derivatives, securities distribution, asset management, and trust and fiduciary services. The Wholesale Banking segment provides relationship management, trade, cash management, deposit-taking, leasing, and structured financing services; and lending and other credit facilities, as well as advisory services relating to debt and equity capital raising, project financing, and mergers and acquisitions for corporate, institutional, public sector, and commercial clients. The Retail Banking segment is involved in deposit-taking and servicing activities; and offering consumer loans, credit card facilities, and bancassurance products for individual, retail, and small business customers. It also provides a range of investment banking and financial services; and foreign exchange brokerage services. In addition, the company rents and leases a range of machineries and equipment, automotive equipment, and automotive vehicles, as well as various land, air, or water transportation systems. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

