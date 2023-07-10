Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,166 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,310,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,517,000 after purchasing an additional 990,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

MS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.75. 1,710,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,419,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

