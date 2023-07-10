Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.67. 3,161,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,528,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $258.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

