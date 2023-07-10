Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Stryker stock remained flat at $294.27 during midday trading on Monday. 149,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,240. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.81. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

