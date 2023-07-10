Counos X Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for about $15.36 or 0.00050662 BTC on popular exchanges. Counos X has a market cap of $275.25 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001258 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Counos X Coin Profile
Counos X launched on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Counos X
