Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO Sells $240,900.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,152,421 shares in the company, valued at $66,687,881.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 27th, William Joseph Brennan sold 45,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $772,200.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 2.1 %

CRDO opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.