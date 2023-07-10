Critical Comparison: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) & Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Groupon and Boston Omaha’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $599.09 million 0.31 -$237.61 million ($7.67) -0.80 Boston Omaha $81.23 million 7.42 $7.14 million ($0.42) -45.83

Boston Omaha has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon. Boston Omaha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Groupon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Groupon has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Groupon and Boston Omaha, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 2 1 0 0 1.33 Boston Omaha 0 0 2 0 3.00

Groupon presently has a consensus target price of $7.98, indicating a potential upside of 30.52%. Boston Omaha has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.61%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Groupon.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -40.87% -161.07% -10.09% Boston Omaha -14.23% -2.43% -1.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Boston Omaha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Groupon on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

