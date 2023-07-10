Critical Review: Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) & Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Free Report) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yamato shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Saia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Yamato alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Yamato and Saia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamato N/A N/A N/A Saia 12.69% 23.07% 16.46%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A Saia 1 6 8 0 2.47

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yamato and Saia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Saia has a consensus target price of $314.31, suggesting a potential downside of 9.40%. Given Saia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saia is more favorable than Yamato.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yamato and Saia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.22 Saia $2.79 billion 3.30 $357.42 million $13.27 26.14

Saia has higher revenue and earnings than Yamato. Yamato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Saia beats Yamato on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamato

(Free Report)

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services, such as door-to-door parcel delivery and posting services. Its BIZ-Logistics segment provides intercompany logistics services to B2B supply-chain management market. The company's Home Convenience segment offers lifestyle support services, including moving and household effects delivery services. Its e-Business segment provides information services comprising ASP services and information systems development for business markets. The company's Financial segment offers settlement and collection services to customers and business customers. Its Autoworks segment provides vehicle maintenance and fuel supply services for transport companies. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. and changed its name to Saia, Inc. in July 2006. Saia, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.