Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Stock Price Up 21%

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 21% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 3,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Crown Point Energy Trading Up 21.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also holds interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions in Tierra del Fuego; and Chañares Herrados exploitation concession located in the Cuyano Basin.

