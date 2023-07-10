CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.28

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CTT – Correios De Portugal
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.