Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 551.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 615,414 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,000 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $64,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 314.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 57,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.0% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 42,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $957,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $957,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,945. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.92.

CFR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.73. 86,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,510. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.