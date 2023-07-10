CV SHOTS Trading 0% Higher This Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $0.17 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00173156 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

