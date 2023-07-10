CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.55

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

