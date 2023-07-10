D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Sets New 12-Month Low at $158.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 159 ($2.02), with a volume of 53958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.50 ($2.08).

D4t4 Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £63.31 million, a PE ratio of 16,350.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.28.

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

