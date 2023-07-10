Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.49. 126,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 29,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Data Storage Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.42.
Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Data Storage Company Profile
Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.
