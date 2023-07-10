Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.49. 126,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 29,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

