Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Reaches $9.72 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $9.72 or 0.00031982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $102.35 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

