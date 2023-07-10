Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a top pick rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

