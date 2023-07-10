Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DNN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of DNN opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

