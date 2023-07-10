Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DNN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Denison Mines Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of DNN opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Denison Mines
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.