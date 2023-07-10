dForce USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $35.38 million and approximately $1,661.96 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.08 or 0.00319511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017260 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,366,756 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99165607 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,259.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

