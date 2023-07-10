Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $130.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $116.94 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

