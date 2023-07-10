Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Shares Up 781.8%

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 781.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64). 8,293,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63,429% from the average session volume of 13,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.67 ($0.07).

Drum Income Plus REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.

Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.