Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ducommun from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Trading Up 1.8 %

Ducommun stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $552.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ducommun by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,829,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,390,000 after buying an additional 24,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 554,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,695,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ducommun by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.