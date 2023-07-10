DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRRX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.49. DURECT has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 187.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DURECT will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 2,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,214,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 299,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DURECT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 225,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

