Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $70,261.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,333.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $70,261.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,333.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rick Hays acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,803 shares in the company, valued at $526,650.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,552 shares of company stock worth $116,849. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

