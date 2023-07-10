Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $19.77.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Bancorp Montana
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.