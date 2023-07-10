Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 141 ($1.79) to GBX 139 ($1.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Elementis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EMNSF opened at $1.28 on Friday. Elementis has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

