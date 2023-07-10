Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1,269.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $449.90. The company had a trading volume of 703,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,705. The company has a market capitalization of $427.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.82.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

