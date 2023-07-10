EQTEC (LON:EQT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 82101669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

EQTEC Trading Down 8.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £17.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77.

About EQTEC

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

