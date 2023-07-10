Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Trading 48.8% Higher

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) rose 48.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $38.73. Approximately 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

