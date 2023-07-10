Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.59. 218,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,673. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.54 and a 200-day moving average of $246.23.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

