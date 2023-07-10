Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

