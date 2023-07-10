Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 223,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

