Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $451.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,958. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.78 and a 200 day moving average of $380.82. The company has a market capitalization of $428.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

