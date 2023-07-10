Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 40,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Exelon by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Exelon by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 278,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,473 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,148,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.