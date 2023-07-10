Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,076.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,900 ($36.81) to GBX 2,850 ($36.17) in a report on Monday, May 15th.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $36.60 on Monday. Experian has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

